Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home! This charming house features all new flooring and a screened-in sunroom. Located just minutes from Highland Village in Lewisville ISD, this home has quick access to Highway 35 and sits in a lovely, quiet neighborhood, the perfect combination! Schedule your showing today! Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. No sign in the yard.