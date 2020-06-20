1857 Chisolm Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Well maintained four bedroom, two bath home with spacious den, living and dining formal areas. Lots of natural light and storage! SS kitchen appliances, including refrigerator, which stays. The fourth bedroom has built in storage, which makes it perfect for a home office or nursery. Backyard has a large stamped concrete patio. Fridge and YARD CARE included in the price. Pets case by case: 1 cat or dog (over 3 years old, under 30 lbs). No smoking on property, including front or back yard. Bonus: owner is an HVAC technician; you won't be without AC! Submit complete application (and fee) found in MLS transaction Docs.