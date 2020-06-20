All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:48 AM

1857 Chisolm Trail

1857 Chisholm Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1857 Chisholm Trail, Lewisville, TX 75077
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Well maintained four bedroom, two bath home with spacious den, living and dining formal areas. Lots of natural light and storage! SS kitchen appliances, including refrigerator, which stays. The fourth bedroom has built in storage, which makes it perfect for a home office or nursery. Backyard has a large stamped concrete patio. Fridge and YARD CARE included in the price. Pets case by case: 1 cat or dog (over 3 years old, under 30 lbs). No smoking on property, including front or back yard. Bonus: owner is an HVAC technician; you won't be without AC! Submit complete application (and fee) found in MLS transaction Docs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1857 Chisolm Trail have any available units?
1857 Chisolm Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1857 Chisolm Trail have?
Some of 1857 Chisolm Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1857 Chisolm Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1857 Chisolm Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1857 Chisolm Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1857 Chisolm Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1857 Chisolm Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1857 Chisolm Trail offers parking.
Does 1857 Chisolm Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1857 Chisolm Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1857 Chisolm Trail have a pool?
No, 1857 Chisolm Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1857 Chisolm Trail have accessible units?
No, 1857 Chisolm Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1857 Chisolm Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1857 Chisolm Trail has units with dishwashers.

