1804 Green Oak Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:41 PM

1804 Green Oak Drive

1804 Green Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1804 Green Oak Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable Home in Lewisville within Walking Distance to Schools and Parks Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths & 2 Car Garage. Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling, Wood Burning Fireplace & Laminate Flooring. Eat in Kitchen Boasts Stainless Steel Appliances, Updated Backsplash, Breakfast Bar and Refrigerator STAYS! Private Master Retreat with Dual Sinks and a Walk In Closet. Great Size Secondary Bedrooms. Backyard Provides a Privacy Fence, Green Space and the Open Patio is Perfect for Entertaining Family & Friends! Renovated in 2016-2017: Interior & Exterior Paint, Fixtures, Carpet, Blinds, Flooring, Roof, Siding and Garage Door. Per pet fee of $350 Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
fee: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 Green Oak Drive have any available units?
1804 Green Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 Green Oak Drive have?
Some of 1804 Green Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 Green Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Green Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Green Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1804 Green Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1804 Green Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1804 Green Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 1804 Green Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 Green Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Green Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 1804 Green Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1804 Green Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 1804 Green Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Green Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 Green Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

