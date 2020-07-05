1804 Green Oak Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable Home in Lewisville within Walking Distance to Schools and Parks Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths & 2 Car Garage. Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling, Wood Burning Fireplace & Laminate Flooring. Eat in Kitchen Boasts Stainless Steel Appliances, Updated Backsplash, Breakfast Bar and Refrigerator STAYS! Private Master Retreat with Dual Sinks and a Walk In Closet. Great Size Secondary Bedrooms. Backyard Provides a Privacy Fence, Green Space and the Open Patio is Perfect for Entertaining Family & Friends! Renovated in 2016-2017: Interior & Exterior Paint, Fixtures, Carpet, Blinds, Flooring, Roof, Siding and Garage Door. Per pet fee of $350 Non-refundable