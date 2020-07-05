1804 Green Oak Drive

Amenities
Adorable Home in Lewisville within Walking Distance to Schools and Parks Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths & 2 Car Garage. Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling, Wood Burning Fireplace & Laminate Flooring. Eat in Kitchen Boasts Stainless Steel Appliances, Updated Backsplash, Breakfast Bar and Refrigerator STAYS! Private Master Retreat with Dual Sinks and a Walk In Closet. Great Size Secondary Bedrooms. Backyard Provides a Privacy Fence, Green Space and the Open Patio is Perfect for Entertaining Family & Friends! Renovated in 2016-2017: Interior & Exterior Paint, Fixtures, Carpet, Blinds, Flooring, Roof, Siding and Garage Door. Per pet fee of $350 Non-refundable