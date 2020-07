Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great rental in Lewisville ISD! 2bed, 2 bath all new flooring, new granite counter-tops! This won't last long. Schedule a private showing today! Remodel expected to be done by December 15th. Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,575 + pet deposit depending on # of animals and size.

