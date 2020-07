Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute as a button! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for move in! Beautiful Stone Wood Burning Fireplace in open living area! Laminate Flooring throughout home! Large backyard and Patio! Includes Refrigerator, washer and dryer! Close to schools, Restaurants and Shopping. Easy Access to I35. App fee is $40 for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease Application and submit copies of PHOTO ID & PAYSTUBS with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case.