Lewisville, TX
1669 Glencairn Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1669 Glencairn Lane

1669 Glencairn Lane · No Longer Available
Lewisville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

1669 Glencairn Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath 2 Car Garage in Lewisville. Located near shopping, schools with easy access to frwys & DFW airport. Master down. New Carpet. Fresh Neutral paint. Lots of storage. Huge Formal living with wetbar. formal dining has hardwood floors and granite counters. Kitchen has tons of cabinet space, granite counters, beautiful tile backsplash, butlers pantry and New Samsung Stainless Steel Appliances. 3rd living area with French doors can also be used as office. Washer, dryer & fridge provided. New siding and Fence. Ceiling Fans and Solar screens. Yard maintenance provided with lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1669 Glencairn Lane have any available units?
1669 Glencairn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1669 Glencairn Lane have?
Some of 1669 Glencairn Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1669 Glencairn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1669 Glencairn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1669 Glencairn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1669 Glencairn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1669 Glencairn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1669 Glencairn Lane offers parking.
Does 1669 Glencairn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1669 Glencairn Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1669 Glencairn Lane have a pool?
No, 1669 Glencairn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1669 Glencairn Lane have accessible units?
No, 1669 Glencairn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1669 Glencairn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1669 Glencairn Lane has units with dishwashers.

