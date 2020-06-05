1669 Glencairn Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath 2 Car Garage in Lewisville. Located near shopping, schools with easy access to frwys & DFW airport. Master down. New Carpet. Fresh Neutral paint. Lots of storage. Huge Formal living with wetbar. formal dining has hardwood floors and granite counters. Kitchen has tons of cabinet space, granite counters, beautiful tile backsplash, butlers pantry and New Samsung Stainless Steel Appliances. 3rd living area with French doors can also be used as office. Washer, dryer & fridge provided. New siding and Fence. Ceiling Fans and Solar screens. Yard maintenance provided with lease.