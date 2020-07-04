All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

1638 Chisolm Trl

1638 Chisholm Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1638 Chisholm Trail, Lewisville, TX 75077
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly updated single story home - Property Id: 198094

Nicely upgraded single story 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 garage, 1880 square feet home in Lewisville. Right next to Flower Mound.
Peaceful neighborhood close to parks, shopping, highway. Spacious open floor plan, huge living area with cathedral ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Newly upgraded features include: Brand new roof, heating and high efficiency AC system, new hot water heater, granite counter top, faucet, stainless sink, new stainless steel appliances, doors, trim, baseboards, new fixtures, laminate floors, ceiling fans, garage door, fresh new paint inside and out. Lots of parking space and large yard. email, call, or text to view property. 6 months, 9 months, and 1 year lease available.

** Ask about our maintenance free lawn care -- includes mow, edge, and blow **
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198094
Property Id 198094

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5608510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 Chisolm Trl have any available units?
1638 Chisolm Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1638 Chisolm Trl have?
Some of 1638 Chisolm Trl's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1638 Chisolm Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1638 Chisolm Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 Chisolm Trl pet-friendly?
No, 1638 Chisolm Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1638 Chisolm Trl offer parking?
Yes, 1638 Chisolm Trl offers parking.
Does 1638 Chisolm Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1638 Chisolm Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 Chisolm Trl have a pool?
No, 1638 Chisolm Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1638 Chisolm Trl have accessible units?
No, 1638 Chisolm Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 Chisolm Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1638 Chisolm Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

