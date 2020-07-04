1638 Chisolm Trl

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly updated single story home - Property Id: 198094



Nicely upgraded single story 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 garage, 1880 square feet home in Lewisville. Right next to Flower Mound.

Peaceful neighborhood close to parks, shopping, highway. Spacious open floor plan, huge living area with cathedral ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Newly upgraded features include: Brand new roof, heating and high efficiency AC system, new hot water heater, granite counter top, faucet, stainless sink, new stainless steel appliances, doors, trim, baseboards, new fixtures, laminate floors, ceiling fans, garage door, fresh new paint inside and out. Lots of parking space and large yard. email, call, or text to view property. 6 months, 9 months, and 1 year lease available.



** Ask about our maintenance free lawn care -- includes mow, edge, and blow **

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198094

Property Id 198094



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5608510)