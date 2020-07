Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Owner's take pride in their rentals and it shows with this one. Brand new vinyl plank flooring and granite in kitchen. Upgraded SS appliances, lots of counter-top space and cabinets. Large living area with beautiful fireplace. Quiet neighborhood, close to shopping and easy access to freeway. Pets under 35lbs, case by case and no cats.