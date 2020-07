Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NICELY KEPT HOME IN QUIET AREA, 3 BEDROOMS VERY NEAT AND CLEAN. SPLIT MASTER FROM OTHER 2 BEDROOMS , PRINT AND HAVE SIGNED LANDLORD'S REQUIREMENTS IN TRANSACTION DESK, SEND REQUESTED INFORMATION TO APPLY TO MARSHA BARRON. LINK IS SENT AFTER RECEIPT OF DOCUMENTS TO PROSPECTIVE CLIENTS TO APPLY. PETS, CASE BY CASE. ACTUAL MONTHLY RENT $1750.20