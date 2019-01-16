All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

153 Barrington Lane

153 Barrington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

153 Barrington Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1,666 SQFT TOWNHOUSE built in 2016 with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage in a gated community. Easy access to I-35, 121-business, 121-Tollway, and 10 miles from DFW airport. Open kitchen-living area, with breakfast bar, granite counter tops, and new stainless steel appliances including fridge. Three spacious bedrooms located upstairs, with walk in closets and dual sinks in master bath. Fenced backyard backs into greenbelt and Timber Creek. HOA maintains front yard and owner pays HOA fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Barrington Lane have any available units?
153 Barrington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 153 Barrington Lane have?
Some of 153 Barrington Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Barrington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
153 Barrington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Barrington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 153 Barrington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 153 Barrington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 153 Barrington Lane offers parking.
Does 153 Barrington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Barrington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Barrington Lane have a pool?
No, 153 Barrington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 153 Barrington Lane have accessible units?
No, 153 Barrington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Barrington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 Barrington Lane has units with dishwashers.

