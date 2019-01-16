153 Barrington Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1,666 SQFT TOWNHOUSE built in 2016 with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage in a gated community. Easy access to I-35, 121-business, 121-Tollway, and 10 miles from DFW airport. Open kitchen-living area, with breakfast bar, granite counter tops, and new stainless steel appliances including fridge. Three spacious bedrooms located upstairs, with walk in closets and dual sinks in master bath. Fenced backyard backs into greenbelt and Timber Creek. HOA maintains front yard and owner pays HOA fees.