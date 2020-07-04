All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1529 Oak Creek Drive

1529 Oak Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1529 Oak Creek Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will enjoy living in this beautiful home just down the street from Lenard Woods Park. You and your family will be quite at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Oak Creek Drive have any available units?
1529 Oak Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 Oak Creek Drive have?
Some of 1529 Oak Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 Oak Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Oak Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Oak Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1529 Oak Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1529 Oak Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1529 Oak Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1529 Oak Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 Oak Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Oak Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1529 Oak Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Oak Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1529 Oak Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Oak Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1529 Oak Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

