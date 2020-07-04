All apartments in Lewisville
1525 Rocky Point Trail
1525 Rocky Point Trail

1525 Rocky Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Rocky Point Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This ranch style house is ready for move in! Recent updates include all new carpeting and paint. Good size living room with wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling and lots of light. Kitchen features stainless appliances, including range, microwave and dishwasher as well as granite counters and tile backsplash. Private backyard, 2 car attached garage, Master suite and 2 additional bedrooms. Marcus High School. Square footage is 1755. Pets on a case by case basis. Use application at www.amazingrentals4you.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Rocky Point Trail have any available units?
1525 Rocky Point Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 Rocky Point Trail have?
Some of 1525 Rocky Point Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Rocky Point Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Rocky Point Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Rocky Point Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 Rocky Point Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1525 Rocky Point Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1525 Rocky Point Trail offers parking.
Does 1525 Rocky Point Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 Rocky Point Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Rocky Point Trail have a pool?
No, 1525 Rocky Point Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Rocky Point Trail have accessible units?
No, 1525 Rocky Point Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Rocky Point Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 Rocky Point Trail has units with dishwashers.

