Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This townhome has ceramic tile accents in the kitchen, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. Open floor plan with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Laundry closet located near the kitchen. Spacious master bedroom and bath with a large walk in closet and two vanity sinks. This home is ready for immediate move in!