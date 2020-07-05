1505 Pine Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN NOW. EASY QUALIFICATION BASE ON STRONG INCOME , flexible credit check. Refrigerator included. 4 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Beautiful spacious home almost 3000 sqf . The first floor has new wood vinyl flooring throughout, a mudroom with custom built ins, and a great open concept kitchen area. In the kitchen there are new stainless appliances, a huge breakfast area & a wonderful high bar that opens to the main living room, a massive laundry room with built ins, NEW CARPET & 2 full bathrooms. Beautiful landscape and convenient location close Highway, School, Hospital and shopping center.