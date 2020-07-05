All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1505 Pine Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1505 Pine Ridge Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:19 AM

1505 Pine Ridge Drive

1505 Pine Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1505 Pine Ridge Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN NOW. EASY QUALIFICATION BASE ON STRONG INCOME , flexible credit check. Refrigerator included. 4 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Beautiful spacious home almost 3000 sqf . The first floor has new wood vinyl flooring throughout, a mudroom with custom built ins, and a great open concept kitchen area. In the kitchen there are new stainless appliances, a huge breakfast area & a wonderful high bar that opens to the main living room, a massive laundry room with built ins, NEW CARPET & 2 full bathrooms. Beautiful landscape and convenient location close Highway, School, Hospital and shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Pine Ridge Drive have any available units?
1505 Pine Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Pine Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1505 Pine Ridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Pine Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Pine Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Pine Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Pine Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1505 Pine Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Pine Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1505 Pine Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Pine Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Pine Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1505 Pine Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Pine Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1505 Pine Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Pine Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Pine Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Wimbledon
1420 W Main St
Lewisville, TX 75067
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Cottages on Edmonds
1716 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District