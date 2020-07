Amenities

Super clean, light & bright home on cul-de-sac is move-in ready! Fresh paint, New floors, two inch blinds. Family room has wall of windows and gas start fireplace. Open kitchen with eat-in nook has granite countertops, tons of cabinets.3 bedrooms and game room upstairs! GIGANTIC master bedroom with separate shower-tub and HUGE walk-in closet with built-ins. So close to 35E, Lake Lewisville, 121, DFW Airport, shopping and more! SMALL DOG ONLY!