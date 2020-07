Amenities

Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a quiet street near shopping and schools. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. You will love this home. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. $50 app fee per adult in guaranteed funds. Move in Oct 1st. For a two-year lease, the price is 1800 per month. Home will be professionally cleaned before you move in.