Lewisville, TX
1386 Mimosa Lane
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:05 AM

1386 Mimosa Lane

1386 Mimosa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1386 Mimosa Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a split level floorplan. Bottom floor features durable wood look flooring and an entryway with soaring ceilings. Kitchen features slate tile flooring, granite counters, and lots of storage and counter space. Upstairs master suite features an attached bathroom with an updated vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Upstairs features two spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Dual single car garages, one attached and one detached, provide extra storage space. Backyard features a patio area and low maintenance turf. Just minutes from major highways and just a short commute to DFW Airport. Near dining, shopping, entertainment and desirable schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1386 Mimosa Lane have any available units?
1386 Mimosa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1386 Mimosa Lane have?
Some of 1386 Mimosa Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1386 Mimosa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1386 Mimosa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1386 Mimosa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1386 Mimosa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1386 Mimosa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1386 Mimosa Lane offers parking.
Does 1386 Mimosa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1386 Mimosa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1386 Mimosa Lane have a pool?
No, 1386 Mimosa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1386 Mimosa Lane have accessible units?
No, 1386 Mimosa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1386 Mimosa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1386 Mimosa Lane has units with dishwashers.

