Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great family home for lease. Recently updated with all new carpet, all new appliances, all new wood fence and sod in the backyard. Flooring also includes hardwood floors and ceramic tile. and new Updated lighting and kitchen includes granite tile counters and tumbled marble backsplash. Updated baths, great floorplan. Quiet street and private fenced yard with sprinkler system.