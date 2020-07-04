1344 Parma Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY. Best rental house in Lewisville. Lease price included refrigerator, swing set plus storage on backyard. Beautifully maintained home with fantastic layout, on a large lot. Home features 4 bedrooms plus study. Interior features NEW hardwood flooring in living room, neutral gray paint colors, upgraded light fixtures, stainless appliances, granite in kitchen, wood and tile floors. Gorgeous 10 ft custom cedar fence gives backyard a more private feeling. Elementary School is one of 3 STEM schools in LISD. Tenants can enroll in Marcus High School! HOA includes large community pool within walking distance.