Last updated January 9 2020 at 11:52 PM

1344 Parma Drive

1344 Parma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1344 Parma Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY. Best rental house in Lewisville. Lease price included refrigerator, swing set plus storage on backyard. Beautifully maintained home with fantastic layout, on a large lot. Home features 4 bedrooms plus study. Interior features NEW hardwood flooring in living room, neutral gray paint colors, upgraded light fixtures, stainless appliances, granite in kitchen, wood and tile floors. Gorgeous 10 ft custom cedar fence gives backyard a more private feeling. Elementary School is one of 3 STEM schools in LISD. Tenants can enroll in Marcus High School! HOA includes large community pool within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 Parma Drive have any available units?
1344 Parma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1344 Parma Drive have?
Some of 1344 Parma Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 Parma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1344 Parma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 Parma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1344 Parma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1344 Parma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1344 Parma Drive offers parking.
Does 1344 Parma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1344 Parma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 Parma Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1344 Parma Drive has a pool.
Does 1344 Parma Drive have accessible units?
No, 1344 Parma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 Parma Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1344 Parma Drive has units with dishwashers.

