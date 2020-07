Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1335 Carnation - ***CURRENTLY UNDERGOING A FULL RENOVATION!!!*** Don't miss out on your chance to call the beautiful 1335 Carnation home! This property is currently undergoing a large scale renovation with full paint, new flooring, new tile shower, and MUCH more!



(RLNE5483214)