133 Barrington Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Stunning Executive two story townhome in Lewisville. Private gated community and adjacent to greenbelt. Open, light & bright floor plan, Features downstairs study, Kitchen boasts custom cabinetry and backsplash, built in wine rack, and overlooks to the spacious living room. 2 bedrooms upstairs, master bathroom with double sinks, garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet, other bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Granite counters throughout, and recent interior paint. Laundry room upstairs. Exquisite backyard pavestone patio great for entertaining. Close to Visa Ridge Mall, shopping centers, theaters, and major highways.