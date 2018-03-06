All apartments in Lewisville
133 Barrington Lane

Location

133 Barrington Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Stunning Executive two story townhome in Lewisville. Private gated community and adjacent to greenbelt. Open, light & bright floor plan, Features downstairs study, Kitchen boasts custom cabinetry and backsplash, built in wine rack, and overlooks to the spacious living room. 2 bedrooms upstairs, master bathroom with double sinks, garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet, other bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Granite counters throughout, and recent interior paint. Laundry room upstairs. Exquisite backyard pavestone patio great for entertaining. Close to Visa Ridge Mall, shopping centers, theaters, and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Barrington Lane have any available units?
133 Barrington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 Barrington Lane have?
Some of 133 Barrington Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Barrington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
133 Barrington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Barrington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 133 Barrington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 133 Barrington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 133 Barrington Lane offers parking.
Does 133 Barrington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Barrington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Barrington Lane have a pool?
No, 133 Barrington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 133 Barrington Lane have accessible units?
No, 133 Barrington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Barrington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 Barrington Lane has units with dishwashers.

