1324 Lake Crest Lane

Amenities
Spacious open kitchen floor plans with granite counter tops and modern kitchen cabinets. Bedrooms are located on the second floor with a private master suite, limited models with a bedroom on the first floor. Home features beautiful hardwood laminate. Management maintains all front yard lawn care. Self-Showing available by Rently. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.