1324 Lake Crest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious open kitchen floor plans with granite counter tops and modern kitchen cabinets. Bedrooms are located on the second floor with a private master suite, limited models with a bedroom on the first floor. Home features beautiful hardwood laminate. Management maintains all front yard lawn care. Self-Showing available by Rently. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.