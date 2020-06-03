All apartments in Lewisville
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1313 Lake Crest Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1313 Lake Crest Ln

1313 Lake Crest Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1313 Lake Crest Ln, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Townhouses offering 3 and 4 bedroom. Located within walking distance of Lake Lewisville and easy access to I-35. Homes are built with our residents in mind to make you feel at home. Spacious open kitchen floor plans with granite counter tops and modern kitchen cabinets. Bedrooms are located on the second floor with a private master suite, limited models with a bedroom on the first floor. Home features beautiful hardwood laminate. Laundry Room is upstairs with a loft area in between bedrooms. Management maintains all front yard lawn care. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/647309. Agents please schedule with CSS. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. We welcome your furry family but no aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

