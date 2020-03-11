1281 Michael Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Plenty of space for everyone with 4 bdrms AND 3 living areas on quiet culdesac. Fresh modern updates include durable luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire 1st floor, carpet on stairs and entire 2nd floor. Beautifully undated kitchen with new cabinets, stylish subway tile back splash and modern granite counter tops. Kitchen offers an abundance of counters including an island and walk-in pantry. Kitchen opens to family room with great view of peaceful backyard with over-sized patio & board on board fence. Formal living makes an excellent study. All bedrooms & super spacious game room up. Extra parking in back. Amazing laundry room.