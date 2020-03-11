All apartments in Lewisville
1281 Michael Avenue

Location

1281 Michael Avenue, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Plenty of space for everyone with 4 bdrms AND 3 living areas on quiet culdesac. Fresh modern updates include durable luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire 1st floor, carpet on stairs and entire 2nd floor. Beautifully undated kitchen with new cabinets, stylish subway tile back splash and modern granite counter tops. Kitchen offers an abundance of counters including an island and walk-in pantry. Kitchen opens to family room with great view of peaceful backyard with over-sized patio & board on board fence. Formal living makes an excellent study. All bedrooms & super spacious game room up. Extra parking in back. Amazing laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1281 Michael Avenue have any available units?
1281 Michael Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1281 Michael Avenue have?
Some of 1281 Michael Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1281 Michael Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1281 Michael Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1281 Michael Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1281 Michael Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1281 Michael Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1281 Michael Avenue offers parking.
Does 1281 Michael Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1281 Michael Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1281 Michael Avenue have a pool?
No, 1281 Michael Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1281 Michael Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1281 Michael Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1281 Michael Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1281 Michael Avenue has units with dishwashers.

