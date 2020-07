Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great house with room for everyone. Fabulous entrance with a split staircase. Open concept. Large kitchen with granite counter tops. Built in cabinets in the main living area. Optional bedrooms and living areas: either 5 bedrooms and 3 living areas or 6 bedrooms and 2 downstairs living areas. 2 upstairs bedrooms have their own loft areas.Tenants must verify all room sizes and school information. All information reliable, but not guaranteed.