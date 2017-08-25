1260 Winnipeg Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room

uiet Neighborhood Features Beautifully updated home. Open high ceiling Foyer Entry w Formal Dining & Formal Living Room, High ceiling living room & down stairs study. Large backyard, 4 bedroom and 3 living areas. Kitchen upgraded with granite counter top. new wall pain and new carpet upstairs.over sized game room and attached large patio.Walking trail with Hiking and Biking path in 1000 ft. Well Maintained Home. Don't Miss it.. A Must See! Central Location Close to Shopping, Restaurants & I-35E.