Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:08 AM

1260 Winnipeg Drive

Location

1260 Winnipeg Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
uiet Neighborhood Features Beautifully updated home. Open high ceiling Foyer Entry w Formal Dining & Formal Living Room, High ceiling living room & down stairs study. Large backyard, 4 bedroom and 3 living areas. Kitchen upgraded with granite counter top. new wall pain and new carpet upstairs.over sized game room and attached large patio.Walking trail with Hiking and Biking path in 1000 ft. Well Maintained Home. Don't Miss it.. A Must See! Central Location Close to Shopping, Restaurants & I-35E.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 Winnipeg Drive have any available units?
1260 Winnipeg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 Winnipeg Drive have?
Some of 1260 Winnipeg Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 Winnipeg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1260 Winnipeg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 Winnipeg Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1260 Winnipeg Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1260 Winnipeg Drive offer parking?
No, 1260 Winnipeg Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1260 Winnipeg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1260 Winnipeg Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 Winnipeg Drive have a pool?
No, 1260 Winnipeg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1260 Winnipeg Drive have accessible units?
No, 1260 Winnipeg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 Winnipeg Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1260 Winnipeg Drive has units with dishwashers.

