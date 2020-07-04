All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:23 PM

1217 Bedford Lane

1217 Bedford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1217 Bedford Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming house for rent!!!! In lewisville!! 4 bed 2 bath house.. open concept!!!!Wonderful home for a family and for entertaining. You MUST see this home in person to understand the beautiful flow and open feeling this house has. This home has 2 Living areas- A formal living room and formal dining room along with a spacious entry in the front of the house and A large family room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Bedford Lane have any available units?
1217 Bedford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 Bedford Lane have?
Some of 1217 Bedford Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Bedford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Bedford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Bedford Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1217 Bedford Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1217 Bedford Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1217 Bedford Lane offers parking.
Does 1217 Bedford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Bedford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Bedford Lane have a pool?
No, 1217 Bedford Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Bedford Lane have accessible units?
No, 1217 Bedford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Bedford Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 Bedford Lane has units with dishwashers.

