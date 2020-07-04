Charming house for rent!!!! In lewisville!! 4 bed 2 bath house.. open concept!!!!Wonderful home for a family and for entertaining. You MUST see this home in person to understand the beautiful flow and open feeling this house has. This home has 2 Living areas- A formal living room and formal dining room along with a spacious entry in the front of the house and A large family room
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1217 Bedford Lane have any available units?
1217 Bedford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 Bedford Lane have?
Some of 1217 Bedford Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Bedford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Bedford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.