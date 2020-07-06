All apartments in Lewisville
1205 Buehler Court
1205 Buehler Court

1205 Buehler Court · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Buehler Court, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very nice home in small neighborhood. Large greenbelt area across from home. Wooden shutters in the formal dining room w-2' slat blinds in the rest of the home. In 2016, owner replaced the flooring with carpet and tile, repainted the house and had the shower enclosure updated. Split bedroom floor plan. Corner fireplace w-gas logs. Compact, nicely landscaped back yard. Sprinkler system front and back. A small pet may be considered on case by case basis. Please note, this property will be available for occupancy on July 2, 2019. Pictures are from 2016 prior to current tenant occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Buehler Court have any available units?
1205 Buehler Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Buehler Court have?
Some of 1205 Buehler Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Buehler Court currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Buehler Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Buehler Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Buehler Court is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Buehler Court offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Buehler Court offers parking.
Does 1205 Buehler Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Buehler Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Buehler Court have a pool?
No, 1205 Buehler Court does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Buehler Court have accessible units?
No, 1205 Buehler Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Buehler Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Buehler Court has units with dishwashers.

