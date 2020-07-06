1205 Buehler Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice home in small neighborhood. Large greenbelt area across from home. Wooden shutters in the formal dining room w-2' slat blinds in the rest of the home. In 2016, owner replaced the flooring with carpet and tile, repainted the house and had the shower enclosure updated. Split bedroom floor plan. Corner fireplace w-gas logs. Compact, nicely landscaped back yard. Sprinkler system front and back. A small pet may be considered on case by case basis. Please note, this property will be available for occupancy on July 2, 2019. Pictures are from 2016 prior to current tenant occupancy.