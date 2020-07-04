All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 109 Sumac Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
109 Sumac Street
Last updated November 3 2019 at 1:51 AM

109 Sumac Street

109 Sumac St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

109 Sumac St, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
new construction
pet friendly
NEW TOWNHOMES, READY FOR MOVE IN! Located in Old Town Lewisville, just minutes from shopping, and restaurants. Minutes from I-35 or Hwy 121. Offering 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. A Home office or guest suite, 2-car garage. Open kitchen-dining-living room, great for entertaining, finished off with quartz counter tops, designer tile backslash, over sized breakfast island. Master bedroom & bath, designer tub, separate shower.
Lease only available through Home Partners of America. Qualification for program and guidelines of lease including but not limited to price, terms, deposits, pets and move-in date are at the sole discretion of HPA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Sumac Street have any available units?
109 Sumac Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Sumac Street have?
Some of 109 Sumac Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Sumac Street currently offering any rent specials?
109 Sumac Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Sumac Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Sumac Street is pet friendly.
Does 109 Sumac Street offer parking?
Yes, 109 Sumac Street offers parking.
Does 109 Sumac Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Sumac Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Sumac Street have a pool?
No, 109 Sumac Street does not have a pool.
Does 109 Sumac Street have accessible units?
No, 109 Sumac Street does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Sumac Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Sumac Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakepointe Residences
2025 Lakepointe Dr
Lewisville, TX 75057
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd
Lewisville, TX 75056
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District