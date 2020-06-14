76 Apartments for rent in League City, TX with hardwood floors
League City, Texas, is home to a number of attractive waterfront resorts, making it a popular destination for tourists across the country.
League City must be doing something right, because the population nearly doubled from 45,444 at the 2000 Census to 83,560 10 years later. This city got a boost because Galveston and Houston are only 23 miles away, making it an ideal home for residents who would rather commute to their jobs than live in a major metropolitan center. It's the kind of town that's chock full of annual festivals and lovely parks with outdoor concerts yet it's also home to a thriving business community with corporate headquarters for companies such as American Homestar, a nationally-known housing manufacturer. Even with this commercial/cosmopolitan vibe, however, League City, like many Texas towns this size, does have something of a small-town atmosphere, thanks to its friendliness and intense, Texas-sized civic pride. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for League City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.