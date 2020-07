Cortland League City

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access 24hr maintenance carport cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal

YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page. We encourage you to contact our team with any questions. Located in Clear Creek ISD and minutes away from shopping, dining, and recreation options, our community offers a world of opportunity in League City, TX. Upscale features like kitchen islands and stainless steel or black appliances will make you proud to call any of our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments home. Convenience to major employers like Johnson Space Center and University of Texas Medical Branch Healthcare makes your everyday commute a breeze. And when you're considering your weekend plans, you have plenty of options nearby. Treat yourself to some retail therapy at Baybrook Mall, learn all about NASA on a tour of Space Center Houston, or take the family out for a fun day at Kemah, ...