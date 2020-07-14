All apartments in League City
League City, TX
Harbor Walk
Harbor Walk

2750 FM-518 · (281) 393-4906
Location

2750 FM-518, League City, TX 77573

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harbor Walk.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
guest parking

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $250-$350
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Trash $6.36/month, Pest Control $2/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 per pet, cats and dogs only
limit: 2
rent: $20/month, per pet. Cats and dogs only
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction
Parking Details: 1st come, 1st serve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harbor Walk have any available units?
Harbor Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does Harbor Walk have?
Some of Harbor Walk's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harbor Walk currently offering any rent specials?
Harbor Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harbor Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, Harbor Walk is pet friendly.
Does Harbor Walk offer parking?
Yes, Harbor Walk offers parking.
Does Harbor Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, Harbor Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Harbor Walk have a pool?
Yes, Harbor Walk has a pool.
Does Harbor Walk have accessible units?
No, Harbor Walk does not have accessible units.
Does Harbor Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, Harbor Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
