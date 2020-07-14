Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill internet access trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly alarm system business center carport

Situated within the Tuscan Lakes subdivision, Sorrento captures the charm of its Italian namesake, a city by the sea bathed in sunlight. From its rustic stone and stucco facade to its shimmering azure reflection pool, Sorrento is paradise beckoning you home. Step outside, and Sorrento's Mediterranean lines will transport you to the romantic Amalfi coast. Entertain friends in the spacious club house, with its gourmet kitchen, billiards room and cyber cafe. Escape to the solitude of the climate-controlled conservatory with seating, piped-in music and lush tropical flora. Clear Lake, Kemah, and Houston Hobby airport are minutes away, as is Galveston Bay with its seafront restaurants and trendy boutiques. Please call for an appointment today.