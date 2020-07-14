All apartments in League City
Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes

1455 Louisiana Ave · (832) 365-4582
Location

1455 Louisiana Ave, League City, TX 77573

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3208 · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 946 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
24hr gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
carport
Situated within the Tuscan Lakes subdivision, Sorrento captures the charm of its Italian namesake, a city by the sea bathed in sunlight. From its rustic stone and stucco facade to its shimmering azure reflection pool, Sorrento is paradise beckoning you home. Step outside, and Sorrento's Mediterranean lines will transport you to the romantic Amalfi coast. Entertain friends in the spacious club house, with its gourmet kitchen, billiards room and cyber cafe. Escape to the solitude of the climate-controlled conservatory with seating, piped-in music and lush tropical flora. Clear Lake, Kemah, and Houston Hobby airport are minutes away, as is Galveston Bay with its seafront restaurants and trendy boutiques. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 for one pet, $300 for two pets
fee: $200 for one pet, $300 for two pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Attached, Detached garages and assigned covered parking available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes have any available units?
Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes has a unit available for $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes have?
Some of Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes offers parking.
Does Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes has a pool.
Does Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes have accessible units?
Yes, Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes has accessible units.
Does Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes has units with dishwashers.
