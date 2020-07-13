All apartments in League City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:31 AM

CP Waterfront

451 Constellation Blvd · (832) 280-4670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$250.00 off first months rent on B floor plans. Call Today! Also call about our boat slips! (on select units)
Location

451 Constellation Blvd, League City, TX 77573
Constellation Pointe

Price and availability

VERIFIED 39 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1211 · Avail. now

$701

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

Unit 1206 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

Unit 1916 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

See 14+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 804 · Avail. now

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from CP Waterfront.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Enjoy spacious customized floor plans with fireplaces, patios and balconies, ample closet space and washer/dryer connections. Amenities include: waterfront swimming pool, fitness facility, laundry facilities and wet boat slips. We offer plenty of parking for you and your guests. We are a pet friendly community (breed restrictions apply). We have on-site management with on-site maintenance, which makes CP Waterfront a great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Other. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does CP Waterfront have any available units?
CP Waterfront has 18 units available starting at $701 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does CP Waterfront have?
Some of CP Waterfront's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is CP Waterfront currently offering any rent specials?
CP Waterfront is offering the following rent specials: $250.00 off first months rent on B floor plans. Call Today! Also call about our boat slips! (on select units)
Is CP Waterfront pet-friendly?
Yes, CP Waterfront is pet friendly.
Does CP Waterfront offer parking?
Yes, CP Waterfront offers parking.
Does CP Waterfront have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, CP Waterfront offers units with in unit laundry.
Does CP Waterfront have a pool?
Yes, CP Waterfront has a pool.
Does CP Waterfront have accessible units?
No, CP Waterfront does not have accessible units.
Does CP Waterfront have units with dishwashers?
Yes, CP Waterfront has units with dishwashers.
