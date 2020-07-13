CP Waterfront

Lease Length: 6-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Other. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease