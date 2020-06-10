All apartments in League City
Home
/
League City, TX
/
Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes

1450 E League City Pkwy · (281) 393-4979
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1450 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX 77573

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 15

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 894 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1381 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
game room
pool
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
carport
coffee bar
conference room
pool table
shuffle board
trash valet
Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes turns daily living into an Italian holiday. Walk through its European stone and stucco entry, and suddenly you're enveloped in vibrant landscapes and Mediterranean ambience.Each living space is crafted with the utmost finesse _ timeless Tuscan charm infused with time-saving amenities. Spacious sun-drenched rooms highlight nine-foot ceilings and luxurious carpeting. Contemporary island kitchens are made for true gourmands,with high-end appliances and sleek granite counters. Generous balconies offer stunning sunset views, while modern amenities feature expansive walk-in closets and rooms prewired for cable TV, phone, and high-speed Internet.Amalfi's versatile Italian design adapts to your every whim. Mingle by the lively resort-style pool and spa, or retreat to the charming courtyard cabana. Savor an intimate rendezvous in the outdoor living lounge, or attend a lavish party in the well-appointed clubhouse, with its game room, wine bar, gourmet kitchen and multiple seating areas. Enjoy an intense cardio workout in the fitness center, or take a leisurely stroll by the tranquil reflecting pond.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 for one pet, $300 for two pets
fee: $200 for one pet, $300 for two pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Detached garage: $95/month, Carport: $35/month, Attached garages and the open lot are included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes have any available units?
Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes has 5 units available starting at $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes have?
Some of Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes offers parking.
Does Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes has a pool.
Does Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes have accessible units?
Yes, Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes has accessible units.
Does Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes has units with dishwashers.

