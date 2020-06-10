Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym game room pool hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly alarm system business center carport coffee bar conference room pool table shuffle board trash valet

Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes turns daily living into an Italian holiday. Walk through its European stone and stucco entry, and suddenly you're enveloped in vibrant landscapes and Mediterranean ambience.Each living space is crafted with the utmost finesse _ timeless Tuscan charm infused with time-saving amenities. Spacious sun-drenched rooms highlight nine-foot ceilings and luxurious carpeting. Contemporary island kitchens are made for true gourmands,with high-end appliances and sleek granite counters. Generous balconies offer stunning sunset views, while modern amenities feature expansive walk-in closets and rooms prewired for cable TV, phone, and high-speed Internet.Amalfi's versatile Italian design adapts to your every whim. Mingle by the lively resort-style pool and spa, or retreat to the charming courtyard cabana. Savor an intimate rendezvous in the outdoor living lounge, or attend a lavish party in the well-appointed clubhouse, with its game room, wine bar, gourmet kitchen and multiple seating areas. Enjoy an intense cardio workout in the fitness center, or take a leisurely stroll by the tranquil reflecting pond.