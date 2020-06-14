87 Apartments for rent in League City, TX with gym
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 33
1 of 54
1 of 27
1 of 34
1 of 23
1 of 25
1 of 18
1 of 13
1 of 25
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 37
1 of 29
1 of 7
1 of 17
1 of 44
1 of 36
1 of 50
1 of 19
1 of 30
League City, Texas, is home to a number of attractive waterfront resorts, making it a popular destination for tourists across the country.
League City must be doing something right, because the population nearly doubled from 45,444 at the 2000 Census to 83,560 10 years later. This city got a boost because Galveston and Houston are only 23 miles away, making it an ideal home for residents who would rather commute to their jobs than live in a major metropolitan center. It's the kind of town that's chock full of annual festivals and lovely parks with outdoor concerts yet it's also home to a thriving business community with corporate headquarters for companies such as American Homestar, a nationally-known housing manufacturer. Even with this commercial/cosmopolitan vibe, however, League City, like many Texas towns this size, does have something of a small-town atmosphere, thanks to its friendliness and intense, Texas-sized civic pride. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to League City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.