Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Once discovered, never forgotten ...Luxury and leisure are synonymous with The Moorings apartments. Ideally situated in prestigious South Shore Harbour adjacent to South Shore Marina, our location gives new meaning to a lifestyle with privilege. The Moorings offers spacious one- and two- bedroom homes that feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding, fireplaces and large patios. Residents also enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, championship golf courses, a resort-style pool and a long list of local dining, shopping, and entertainment nearby. Stop by today and experience the Moorings lifestyle!