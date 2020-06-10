All apartments in League City
The Shore
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:28 AM

The Shore

501 Davis Rd · (281) 864-1853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 Davis Rd, League City, TX 77573

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Shore.

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
guest parking
online portal
playground
With stunning exterior facades and fresh, bright interiors, The Shore offers stunning yet affordable apartments in League City, Texas. With options for one and two-bedroom apartment homes, in addition to stellar professional management, The Shore has become the choice for high-quality, maintenance-free apartment living in this charming city right outside of Houston. Residents will enjoy our resort-style swimming pool with expansive pool deck, fully-equipped fitness center, and quaint resident clubhouse with complimentary coffee bar plus even more exciting renovations on the horizon! With spacious floor plans and unparalleled amenities all wrapped inside one central location 30 minutes south of Houston, The Shore truly has everything youve been seeking in your apartment living experience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $150-$500
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: 60 lbs, aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot, carport: $15/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Shore have any available units?
The Shore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Shore have?
Some of The Shore's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Shore currently offering any rent specials?
The Shore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Shore pet-friendly?
Yes, The Shore is pet friendly.
Does The Shore offer parking?
Yes, The Shore offers parking.
Does The Shore have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Shore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Shore have a pool?
Yes, The Shore has a pool.
Does The Shore have accessible units?
No, The Shore does not have accessible units.
Does The Shore have units with dishwashers?
No, The Shore does not have units with dishwashers.
