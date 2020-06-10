Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill carport guest parking online portal playground

With stunning exterior facades and fresh, bright interiors, The Shore offers stunning yet affordable apartments in League City, Texas. With options for one and two-bedroom apartment homes, in addition to stellar professional management, The Shore has become the choice for high-quality, maintenance-free apartment living in this charming city right outside of Houston. Residents will enjoy our resort-style swimming pool with expansive pool deck, fully-equipped fitness center, and quaint resident clubhouse with complimentary coffee bar plus even more exciting renovations on the horizon! With spacious floor plans and unparalleled amenities all wrapped inside one central location 30 minutes south of Houston, The Shore truly has everything youve been seeking in your apartment living experience.