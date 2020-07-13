Apartment List
/
TX
/
league city
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 AM

117 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in League City, TX

Verified

1 of 103

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Victory North
2205 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,062
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1434 sqft
A resort-like pool, bark park and courtyards. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and nine-foot-high ceilings. Apartments are near exciting Kemah Boardwalk and convenient to I-45, SH 146 and SH 96.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Avenues at Tuscan Lakes
1805 S Egret Bay Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,218
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1507 sqft
Located just outside the Galveston Corridor. Floor plans include modern kitchens, spacious bathrooms and private patios or balconies. Utility rooms feature washer and dryers. On-site saltwater swimming pool and pet park with leash-free area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
33 Units Available
South Shore Harbour and Marina
Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1254 sqft
Spacious apartments have stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel details. Hang out in the resort-style swimming pool or hot tub. Located near beautiful Clear Lake and several dining establishments.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1292 sqft
Conveniently located off I-45 and within easy reach of downtown Houston. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry amenities. Residential community offers a gym, media room, volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
11 Units Available
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1199 sqft
Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet.. Wood and tile flooring. Fitness center includes steam room, shower, and private lockers. Lakeside walking and jogging trail.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
36 Units Available
South Shore Lakes
3850 Fm 518 Rd East, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
984 sqft
Lake-front property. Award-winning apartment community. Four pools, fitness center, putting green and sand volleyball court. Lots of storage. Hardwood floors and designer kitchens. Lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
13 Units Available
Clear Creek Crossing
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1445 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
30 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1417 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
South Shore Harbour and Marina
The Moorings
601 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1171 sqft
Ideally situated in the South Shore Harbour near the South Shore Marina. Comfortable, convenient 1-2 bedroom floor plans with balconies, tiled entries, and more.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
9 Units Available
Calder Square
1111 W Main St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
950 sqft
Friendly neighborhood situated off I-45. Close to a multitude of restaurants, shops and schools. Floor plans feature kitchens with pantries, hardwood floors, air conditioning, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
18 Units Available
Clear Creek Crossing
Marina Bend at Clear Creek Apartments
350 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1093 sqft
Fresh apartment designs featuring maple cabinetry, modern appliances, slab granite counters and working kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, laundry facilities and fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
4 Units Available
Huntcliff
2525 St Christopher Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1130 sqft
Great location close to I-45 with easy access to the city and the beach. Units have carpet, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookup. Community features a business center, playground and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 6 at 03:52pm
1 Unit Available
Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes
1455 Louisiana Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Kemah and Clear Lake. Also close to Galveston Bay, with its many boutiques and seafront restaurants. Floor plans feature 9-foot ceilings, full-view patio or balcony doors, granite countertops and luxurious bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
18 Units Available
Constellation Pointe
CP Waterfront
451 Constellation Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$701
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1152 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community with stone fireplace, upgraded kitchen, large patio and onsite swimming pool. Just off I-45 with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Close proximity to Clear Lake Marina.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 22 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes
1450 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1429 sqft
Located near some of League City's most popular attractions, including Space Center Houston and Armand Bayou Nature Center. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, island kitchens with granite countertops, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios.
Results within 1 mile of League City
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Webster
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$866
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
936 sqft
broken link. It appears that this apartment community is no longer listed on the website, so I was not able to write content for it.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
121 Units Available
Nassau Bay
The Caroline
1235 East Nasa Parkway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,425
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1792 sqft
Now is the time to enjoy luxurious apartment living in Clear Lake, Texas.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
42 Units Available
Webster
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Spacious living with modern updates: vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and glass backsplashes. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area, private fishing pier and boat docks.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Nassau Bay
Bay House
2041 San Sebastian Ct, Nassau Bay, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$839
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1058 sqft
These recently renovated units include hardwood flooring and walk-in closets, and the water bill is covered. It's just moments from the Nassau Space Center and Nassau Bay. Amenities include pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Emerson Park Apartment Homes
1799 FM-528, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$913
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1120 sqft
Ideal location that offers quick access to major highways, the CCI School District, shopping, and entertainment. Property offers serene swimming pool, large fitness center, cozy clubroom, and much more. These 1-2 bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and a breakfast area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
39 Units Available
Nassau Bay
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Nassau Bay, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1422 sqft
A quick walk to the Johnson Space Center and only moments from downtown Houston, this gated community boasts a pool, game room, BBQ stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Full-size W/D, dual pane windows.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
Bay Colony
Bahia Cove
901 FM-517 West, Dickinson, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1174 sqft
Spacious community near area parks. Many amenities including a dog park, business center, pool with a clubhouse, and a playground. Pet-friendly. Modern interiors with hardwood floors. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
15 Units Available
Summerbrooke Apartments
1225 Lawrence Rd, Kemah, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with granite countertops, ceramic tile, nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Minutes from the great attractions at the Kemah Boardwalk. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym and jogging path. E-payments accepted through the online portal.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
46 Units Available
Clear Lake
Village on the Lake Apartments
19200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1575 sqft
Prime location on Clear Lake with gorgeous views. Located close to NASA and the Armand Bayou Nature Center. Three resort-style pools and a nine-hole putting green.

July 2020 League City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 League City Rent Report. League City rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the League City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 League City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 League City Rent Report. League City rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the League City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

League City rents increased significantly over the past month

League City rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in League City stand at $1,208 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,479 for a two-bedroom. League City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in League City over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,534; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to League City

    As rents have fallen moderately in League City, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, League City is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • League City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,479 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in League City fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in League City than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where League City is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    League City 1 BedroomsLeague City 2 BedroomsLeague City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeague City 3 BedroomsLeague City Accessible ApartmentsLeague City Apartments under $1,000
    League City Apartments under $1,100League City Apartments under $1,200League City Apartments with BalconyLeague City Apartments with GarageLeague City Apartments with GymLeague City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    League City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLeague City Apartments with ParkingLeague City Apartments with PoolLeague City Apartments with Washer-DryerLeague City Dog Friendly ApartmentsLeague City Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TX
    Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
    Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
    San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
    Baylor College of Medicine