All apartments in League City
Find more places like Huntcliff.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
League City, TX
/
Huntcliff
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:48 AM

Huntcliff

2525 St Christopher Ave · (281) 653-6056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
500.00 off first month rent on selected floorplans (on select units)
Browse Similar Places
League City
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2525 St Christopher Ave, League City, TX 77573

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 714 · Avail. Aug 29

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Unit 2013 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 411 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 977 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1123 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Huntcliff.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
package receiving
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Enjoy the unique intimate living experience of League City at Huntcliff Apartments, where you'll find small-town comforts with big city amenities. Fine dining, excellent shopping and fun entertainment are just minutes away. With quick access to I-45 you can enjoy a day in the city or a day at the beach. Enjoy quality time with friends as you lay by the pool, play tennis or enjoy a workout in our fitness center. Whatever your needs may be, we'll take care of them. We invite you to come by and make Huntcliff your home. Available to take your calls 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 for 1 bedroom, $250 for 2 bedroom, $350 for 3 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: 40lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other. Please call us for complete Parking information. Open lot, reserved parking $20/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Huntcliff have any available units?
Huntcliff has 4 units available starting at $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does Huntcliff have?
Some of Huntcliff's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Huntcliff currently offering any rent specials?
Huntcliff is offering the following rent specials: 500.00 off first month rent on selected floorplans (on select units)
Is Huntcliff pet-friendly?
Yes, Huntcliff is pet friendly.
Does Huntcliff offer parking?
Yes, Huntcliff offers parking.
Does Huntcliff have units with washers and dryers?
No, Huntcliff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Huntcliff have a pool?
Yes, Huntcliff has a pool.
Does Huntcliff have accessible units?
Yes, Huntcliff has accessible units.
Does Huntcliff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Huntcliff has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Huntcliff?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr
League City, TX 77573
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr
League City, TX 77573
Victory North
2205 W Walker St
League City, TX 77339
CP Waterfront
451 Constellation Blvd
League City, TX 77573
Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes
1450 E League City Pkwy
League City, TX 77573
South Shore Lakes
3850 Fm 518 Rd East
League City, TX 77573
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr
League City, TX 77573
The Moorings
601 Enterprise Ave
League City, TX 77573

Similar Pages

League City 1 BedroomsLeague City 2 Bedrooms
League City Apartments with PoolLeague City Dog Friendly Apartments
League City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity