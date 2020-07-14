Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities microwave recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center courtyard gym playground pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill package receiving

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Enjoy the unique intimate living experience of League City at Huntcliff Apartments, where you'll find small-town comforts with big city amenities. Fine dining, excellent shopping and fun entertainment are just minutes away. With quick access to I-45 you can enjoy a day in the city or a day at the beach. Enjoy quality time with friends as you lay by the pool, play tennis or enjoy a workout in our fitness center. Whatever your needs may be, we'll take care of them. We invite you to come by and make Huntcliff your home. Available to take your calls 24/7.