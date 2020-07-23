/
/
galveston county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM
108 Apartments for rent in Galveston County, TX📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
South Shore Harbour and Marina
The Moorings
601 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1171 sqft
Ideally situated in the South Shore Harbour near the South Shore Marina. Comfortable, convenient 1-2 bedroom floor plans with balconies, tiled entries, and more.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Central City
Stewart's Landing
3002 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$746
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$882
900 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Central City
Captain's Landing
3102 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
892 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
13 Units Available
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,019
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1199 sqft
Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet.. Wood and tile flooring. Fitness center includes steam room, shower, and private lockers. Lakeside walking and jogging trail.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$862
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1292 sqft
Conveniently located off I-45 and within easy reach of downtown Houston. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry amenities. Residential community offers a gym, media room, volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
23 Units Available
Avenues at Tuscan Lakes
1805 S Egret Bay Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,243
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1507 sqft
Located just outside the Galveston Corridor. Floor plans include modern kitchens, spacious bathrooms and private patios or balconies. Utility rooms feature washer and dryers. On-site saltwater swimming pool and pet park with leash-free area.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
28 Units Available
Victory North
2205 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1434 sqft
A resort-like pool, bark park and courtyards. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and nine-foot-high ceilings. Apartments are near exciting Kemah Boardwalk and convenient to I-45, SH 146 and SH 96.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
12 Units Available
Campeche Cove
The Club of the Isle
3433 Cove View Blvd, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,259
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1466 sqft
All units updated with granite countertops and other amenities. Residents host community-binding events very often using the on-site pool, clubhouse, and sand volleyball court as possible venues.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Bay Colony
Bahia Cove
901 FM-517 West, Dickinson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1174 sqft
Spacious community near area parks. Many amenities including a dog park, business center, pool with a clubhouse, and a playground. Pet-friendly. Modern interiors with hardwood floors. 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
46 Units Available
Lindale
Carelton Courtyard
215 Market St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
Carelton Courtyard Apartments in Galveston, Texas will enrich your lifestyle with distinctive apartment living.
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
4 Units Available
Banyan Bay
5601 FM 517 Rd E, Dickinson, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$829
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Banyan Bay Apartments in Dickinson, you'll find beautiful, pet-friendly, apartments for rent close to League City! Located just thirty minutes south of Houston proper, 10 minutes west of Kemah and 20 minutes north of Galveston Island.
Last updated July 23 at 12:21 AM
6 Units Available
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to Galveston Island, the Clear Lake area, and the Kemah Waterfront through the nearby Highway 146. Very close proximity to nearby shops, dining, and parks.
Last updated July 23 at 12:13 AM
6 Units Available
Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1300 sqft
COMFORT MEETS QUALITY AT CORAL MANOR
Last updated July 23 at 12:08 AM
50 Units Available
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave, Texas City, TX
Studio
$799
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
800 sqft
Welcome to The Five Points at Texas Apartments, a premier apartment community in Texas City, Texas. As a resident of The Five Points at Texas Apartments, you will be pleased to take advantage of endless comfort while enjoying affordable living.
Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
18 Units Available
Summerbrooke Apartments
1225 Lawrence Rd, Kemah, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with granite countertops, ceramic tile, nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Minutes from the great attractions at the Kemah Boardwalk. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym and jogging path. E-payments accepted through the online portal.
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
67 Units Available
Offatts Bayou
Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes
7400 Jones Dr, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
975 sqft
Perfect location close to Scholes International Airport and Lake Madeline. Beautiful community in walking distance to Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn. Business center and 24-hour gym. Large apartments with modern finishes.
Last updated July 23 at 12:01 AM
22 Units Available
Waterford Harbor
Park at Waterford
1420 Marina Bay Dr, Kemah, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1485 sqft
Just steps from Clear Lake and two miles from the Kemah Boardwalk. Elegant one and two bedroom units include fireplace, ceramic tile, private balcony or patio and deluxe bay windows with views of the marina.
Last updated July 22 at 11:00 PM
29 Units Available
South Shore Harbour and Marina
Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,019
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1254 sqft
Spacious apartments have stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel details. Hang out in the resort-style swimming pool or hot tub. Located near beautiful Clear Lake and several dining establishments.
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
10 Units Available
Huntcliff
2525 St Christopher Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1130 sqft
Great location close to I-45 with easy access to the city and the beach. Units have carpet, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookup. Community features a business center, playground and tennis court.
Last updated July 22 at 11:00 PM
36 Units Available
South Shore Lakes
3850 Fm 518 Rd East, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
984 sqft
Lake-front property. Award-winning apartment community. Four pools, fitness center, putting green and sand volleyball court. Lots of storage. Hardwood floors and designer kitchens. Lush landscaping.
Last updated July 22 at 11:00 PM
15 Units Available
Clear Creek Crossing
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1445 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
5 Units Available
Lakewood
2410 24th St N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
785 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood in Texas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
29 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,326
1417 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
19 Units Available
Beacon Lakes Apartments
555 FM Rd 646, Dickinson, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1168 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and hardwood floors define the inside, while an on-site gym, coffee bar, and private patios and balconies are showcased outside. Designated picnic areas are available. Beacon Lakes Golf Club only steps away.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Galveston County area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, San Jacinto Community College, The University of Texas Medical Branch, and Baylor College of Medicine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland have apartments for rent.
