Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM
26 Apartments for rent in Freeport, TX📍
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
12 Units Available
The Remington
1010 Magnolia St, Freeport, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1356 sqft
Experience the best of Texas living at The Remington Apartments. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Freeport.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
304 S Ave F
304 South Avenue F, Freeport, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
957 sqft
- (RLNE5716698)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
703 W 8th St
703 W 8th St, Freeport, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1871 sqft
Very large 3/2/1 - Beautiful large 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage with a wood deck and wood fenced back yard. Has formal dining area and very spacious rooms. Kitchen has a lot of pantry space! (RLNE5709878)
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1901 North Avenue G - 1
1901 North Avenue G, Freeport, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
500 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bath upstairs apartment. Living and Dining area. Kitchen has electric stove and refrigerator. Just a few minutes from all the schools. Come see today! 2 Bedroom 1 bath upstairs apartment. Living and Dining area.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
705 N Ave F
705 North Avenue F, Freeport, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1497 sqft
THIS CUTE 4 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED BY SCHOOLS AND PUBLIC PARKS. LARGE KITCHEN COMES WITH A REFRIGERATOR AND ELECTRIC STOVE. LIVING AREA IS SPACIOUS. ALL 4 BEDROOMS ARE NICE-SIZED. LARGE BACKYARD.
Results within 5 miles of Freeport
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
52 Units Available
The Lodge At Timbercreek
200 Timbercreek Dr, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$673
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1300 sqft
Finding beautiful apartment homes in Texas has never been easier. Come live at The Lodge at Timbercreek Apartments and enjoy luxurious living. The Lodge at Timbercreek is nestled in a lovely Richwood neighborhood.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
The Life at Forest View
201 Hackberry St, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$635
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$802
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,138
1069 sqft
Community features swimming pool, dog park, basketball court and resident clubhouse. Each apartment has washer and dryer connection, ceiling fans and dishwasher. Close to Justin Hurst Wildlife Management Area, Oyster Creek and Surfside Beach.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Plantation Park
100 Cactus St, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to the Nolan Ryan Expressway and Morrison Park. Units include air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community features pool table, pool, parking and BBQ grills.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
134 Units Available
Vanderbilt Apartments
101 Hackberry St, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$660
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1050 sqft
Providing amenities from a shimmering swimming pool and tennis court area, to a refined kitchen with spacious closets indoors, Vanderbilt will provide you with the most comfortable living experience available.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
12 Units Available
East Bank at Richwood Village
100 Creekwood Landing Drive, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Costa Verde
101 Verde Dr, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$881
1167 sqft
Work, run errands or hit the beach everything is close to Costa Verde! Located in Clute, Texas just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico. Choose from Spacious 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes – this is affordable living with style!
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
21 Units Available
Palms of Lake Jackson
440 Highway 332, Lake Jackson, TX
Studio
$975
1100 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Situated in the Lake Jackson, Texas, you'll find our charming community offers an impressive array of features and advantages.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
12 Units Available
Edgewater
514 That Way, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1153 sqft
Edgewater is Lake Jackson's Premiere Apartment Home Community.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
30 Units Available
LakeVue
200 E Brazoswood Dr, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$533
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1122 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Lakeside living near the Gulf Coast.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
39 Units Available
Shadow Park Apartments
420 Garland Dr, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$744
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
909 sqft
Are you looking for apartment home living in Lake Jackson, Texas? Your search is over. Welcome to Shadow Park Apartments. Located near Nolan Ryan Expressway, traveling to nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment venues will be a breeze.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
$
5 Units Available
Brentwood
510 That Way St, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
931 sqft
Brentwood Apartments offer all the comforts of home in an ideal location in a well-kept residential area. We are located just minutes from everything you need.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
220 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Jackson
202 FM 2004, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1325 sqft
Reserve at Lake Jackson will be ideal for those looking for a world of relaxation and comfort.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
547 James St
547 James Street, Clute, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1164 sqft
- (RLNE3842035)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
329 Cypress
329 Cypress Street, Lake Jackson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
986 sqft
- (RLNE5046835)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
51 Mimosa Ct
51 Mimosa Court, Lake Jackson, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,249
1552 sqft
- (RLNE3311275)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 HUISACHE STREET
201 Huisache Street, Lake Jackson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1072 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM LEASE HOME - NICE 3 BEDROOM LEASE HOME (RLNE5817479)
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
110 Heather Lane, Suite 101
110 Heather Lane, Lake Jackson, TX
Studio
$1,195
1200 sqft
Office Space - Reception Area, 3 offices, kitchen/break room & restroom Approx 1200 sf of office space. Reception area, 3 offices, kitchen/break area and restroom.
Results within 10 miles of Freeport
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
4501 Brazosport Blvd N, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1252 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
30 Hollychase Street
30 Hollychase St, Brazoria County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1887 sqft
Get enchanted with this beautiful full brick home on Half an Acre lot. This spacious & open floor plan home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Freeport, the median rent is $441 for a studio, $500 for a 1-bedroom, $612 for a 2-bedroom, and $835 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Freeport, check out our monthly Freeport Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Freeport area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, San Jacinto Community College, The University of Texas Medical Branch, Baylor College of Medicine, and Galveston College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Freeport from include Houston, Pasadena, Pearland, Baytown, and League City.