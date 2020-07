Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bike storage car charging cc payments e-payments key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Relax in Style. Inspired style. Fresh design. High-end features. Overlooking the water, our luxurious new apartment community features private access to Clear Creek. Go boating, kayaking, and indulge in outdoor adventures just steps from your door. Lifestyle-enhancing amenities make it easy to unwind, including a meditation garden, outdoor gaming area, resort style pool with outdoor summer kitchens and rooftop lounge. Live close to major employers and the newly revamped Baybrook Mall. Savor the moment. Come home to Marina Bend