Century South Shore

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub trash valet volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse media room package receiving

At Century South Shores Apartments, we pride ourselves on providing our residents a resort-style living experience. Situated in the desirable waterfront town of League City, Texas, our apartments near Clear Lake are surrounded by world-class resorts. So there’s no shortage of inspiration. We’ve designed our gorgeous outdoor swimming pool to rival the best in the neighborhood. Set under tall, established palm trees, our pool features a modern ceramic fountain with stunning underwater lighting. Take a dip in the clear waters or relax in our heated outdoor spa.



For something a bit more strenuous, play a game on our sand volleyball court or practice your skills on the community soccer field. To strengthen and tone, check out our state-of-the-art fitness center.