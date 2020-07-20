482 Ferrule Drive

Amenities
BRAND NEW!! Be the First to Live in this beautiful 2-story home which includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and an attached two car garage. It also features Bigelow Homes signature open floor plan and well-organized, efficient kitchen - complete with breakfast bar, just right for a quick meal or easy entertaining. Included everywhere are standard quality features such as ceramic tile through-out the kitchen, great-room and all wet areas and many, many other extras! Community Features, Trails along the Creek, Close to dining and shopping, Community park and attractions
Brand New! Never lived in.
Ultra-efficient centrally-located HVAC system rated at less than $400/yr to cool
home.
Neighborhood adjacent to Lake Kyle and Plum Creek Preserve
In Hays school district
Green space/no neighbors at the front of the house.
Fishing pond (reservoir) in the green space out the front of the house
Low-maintenance landscaping