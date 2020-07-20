All apartments in Kyle
Last updated January 16 2020 at 6:27 PM

482 Ferrule Drive

482 Ferrule Dr · No Longer Available
Location

482 Ferrule Dr, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
BRAND NEW!! Be the First to Live in this beautiful 2-story home which includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and an attached two car garage. It also features Bigelow Homes signature open floor plan and well-organized, efficient kitchen - complete with breakfast bar, just right for a quick meal or easy entertaining. Included everywhere are standard quality features such as ceramic tile through-out the kitchen, great-room and all wet areas and many, many other extras! Community Features, Trails along the Creek, Close to dining and shopping, Community park and attractions
Brand New! Never lived in.
Ultra-efficient centrally-located HVAC system rated at less than $400/yr to cool
home.
Neighborhood adjacent to Lake Kyle and Plum Creek Preserve
In Hays school district
Green space/no neighbors at the front of the house.
Fishing pond (reservoir) in the green space out the front of the house
Low-maintenance landscaping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 482 Ferrule Drive have any available units?
482 Ferrule Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 482 Ferrule Drive have?
Some of 482 Ferrule Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 482 Ferrule Drive currently offering any rent specials?
482 Ferrule Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 482 Ferrule Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 482 Ferrule Drive is pet friendly.
Does 482 Ferrule Drive offer parking?
Yes, 482 Ferrule Drive offers parking.
Does 482 Ferrule Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 482 Ferrule Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 482 Ferrule Drive have a pool?
No, 482 Ferrule Drive does not have a pool.
Does 482 Ferrule Drive have accessible units?
No, 482 Ferrule Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 482 Ferrule Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 482 Ferrule Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 482 Ferrule Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 482 Ferrule Drive has units with air conditioning.
