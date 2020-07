Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center car charging carport clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area dog park internet access putting green trash valet yoga

When you don't want to sacrifice custom home comforts, but desire a simplified lifestyle, The Green at Plum Creek delivers. Choose from our selection of 1, 2 or 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes, which have been expertly designed with you in mind. Immerse yourself in our Chef Inspired Kitchens or Soaking Tubs and end your day taking in the gorgeous Texas Sunset on your oversized patio.



Enjoy expansive amenities including a Stunning Heated Pool with Tanning Deck, 24 Hour State of the Art Fitness Center with Precor Equipment, Yoga Studio, Bark Park and much more!



Located on the pristine Plum Creek Golf Course, we are just minutes away from the IH-35 Corridor, South Austin, Kyle Crossing & Kyle Marketplace. We look forward to providing you with our unparalleled commitment to customer service, as you live the resort lifestyle you deserve at The Green at Plum Creek.