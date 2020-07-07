All apartments in Kyle
Last updated December 16 2019 at 9:19 AM

161 Masonwood Drive

161 Masonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

161 Masonwood Drive, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very nice and newly updated 3 bed 2 bath home in quickly growing Kyle, TX. This home with open floor plan features a fireplace in the living room and a breakfast area right off the kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter tops and newly updated tile back splash. The home includes a refrigerator for tenant use. The home has a nice sized laundry room with hookups. The backyard has a large concrete patio perfect for enjoying the outdoors and also has a shed for extra storage. This home is in a great location and will not last long! Pets evaluated on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Masonwood Drive have any available units?
161 Masonwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 161 Masonwood Drive have?
Some of 161 Masonwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Masonwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
161 Masonwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Masonwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 Masonwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 161 Masonwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 161 Masonwood Drive offers parking.
Does 161 Masonwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 Masonwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Masonwood Drive have a pool?
No, 161 Masonwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 161 Masonwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 161 Masonwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Masonwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 Masonwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 161 Masonwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 Masonwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

