161 Masonwood Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice and newly updated 3 bed 2 bath home in quickly growing Kyle, TX. This home with open floor plan features a fireplace in the living room and a breakfast area right off the kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter tops and newly updated tile back splash. The home includes a refrigerator for tenant use. The home has a nice sized laundry room with hookups. The backyard has a large concrete patio perfect for enjoying the outdoors and also has a shed for extra storage. This home is in a great location and will not last long! Pets evaluated on case by case basis.