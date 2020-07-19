133 Jade Lake Cove

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN BY 02/14/2020. Cozy 3 bed / 2 bath home on corner lot with laminate floor throughout and tile flooring in the kitchen. Open floor plan with breakfast area in kitchen. Large fenced backyard with gazebo for entertaining. Easy access to I-35 and pet friendly!

Hays ISD schools, Corner lot and large private wood fenced backyard - perfect for pets. Gazebo in back yard, High ceiling, Laminate floors, tile kitchen floors, 2 Car garage, Interior Washer & Dryer Connections, Within minutes from Interstate Highway-35