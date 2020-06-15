Amenities

6408 Griffith Loop Available 07/07/20 Beautiful! - Beautiful three bedroom home with bonus study room. Attractive exterior landscaping, privacy fenced rear yard, and covered patio. Two-car garage with automatic opener, home security system, faux wood window blinds, raised panel doors throughout, kitchen with pantry, side-by-side refrigerator, glass top range, and built-in microwave oven. Additional interior amenities include informal breakfast area, custom interior paint, and master bath with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, huge master bedroom closet, and much more!



