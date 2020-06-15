All apartments in Killeen
Find more places like 6408 Griffith Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
6408 Griffith Loop
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 PM

6408 Griffith Loop

6408 Griffith Loop · (254) 634-3311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Killeen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6408 Griffith Loop, Killeen, TX 76549
Bridgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6408 Griffith Loop · Avail. Jul 7

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1628 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6408 Griffith Loop Available 07/07/20 Beautiful! - Beautiful three bedroom home with bonus study room. Attractive exterior landscaping, privacy fenced rear yard, and covered patio. Two-car garage with automatic opener, home security system, faux wood window blinds, raised panel doors throughout, kitchen with pantry, side-by-side refrigerator, glass top range, and built-in microwave oven. Additional interior amenities include informal breakfast area, custom interior paint, and master bath with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, huge master bedroom closet, and much more!

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE DO NOT APPLY FOR PROPERTIES BEFORE THEIR AVAILABILITY DATE.

(RLNE4647806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 Griffith Loop have any available units?
6408 Griffith Loop has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 6408 Griffith Loop have?
Some of 6408 Griffith Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6408 Griffith Loop currently offering any rent specials?
6408 Griffith Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 Griffith Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 6408 Griffith Loop is pet friendly.
Does 6408 Griffith Loop offer parking?
Yes, 6408 Griffith Loop does offer parking.
Does 6408 Griffith Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 Griffith Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 Griffith Loop have a pool?
No, 6408 Griffith Loop does not have a pool.
Does 6408 Griffith Loop have accessible units?
No, 6408 Griffith Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 Griffith Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 6408 Griffith Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6408 Griffith Loop?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr
Killeen, TX 76543
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd
Killeen, TX 76549
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr
Killeen, TX 76542
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr
Killeen, TX 76542

Similar Pages

Killeen 1 BedroomsKilleen 2 Bedrooms
Killeen Apartments with BalconyKilleen Apartments with Parking
Killeen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXRobinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity