100 Apartments for rent in Bellmead, TX📍
1 Unit Available
1104 Barlow St.
1104 Barlow Street, Bellmead, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.. This two story 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom rents for $875 with a deposit of $875. The entire upstairs is one bedroom with it's own private full bath.
1 Unit Available
806 Wilson Rd
806 Wilson Road, Bellmead, TX
2 Bedrooms
$495
806 WILSON RD - 2BR/1BA - BELLMEAD - Property Id: 252339 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Bellmead. La Vega ISD, Centrally located of Williams & Harrison. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
1400 Woodbine Street
1400 Woodbine Street, Bellmead, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
420 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1400 Woodbine Street in Bellmead. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Bellmead
Lacy-Lakeview
24 Units Available
Meadows
4300 Meyers Ln, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$510
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
750 sqft
Just off I-35 in Waco in the Connally School District. Units feature carpeting, separate dining rooms, window coverings, ceiling fans, air conditioning and linen closets.
Carver
1 Unit Available
1225 Hood Street
1225 Hood Street, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1008 sqft
Single Family Home *SPECIAL* - *FREE June rent with 13 month lease, WAC* DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Carver
1 Unit Available
1012 Dearborn St
1012 Dearborn Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Carver
1 Unit Available
1224 Hood Street
1224 Hood Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$795
1128 sqft
Single Family Home *SPECIAL* - *FREE May rent with 13 month lease, WAC* DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Results within 5 miles of Bellmead
Dean Highlands
55 Units Available
Broadstone Summer Street
3030 Summer Avenue, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1144 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Oakwood
10 Units Available
Luxe at 1300
1300 Placid Cir, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1100 sqft
Welcome home to the Luxe at 1300. The best in luxury living that Central Texas has to offer. With excellent customer service and tremendous attention to detail this luxury community has it all.
Brazos
8 Units Available
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.
Baylor
1 Unit Available
1417 James
1417 James Avenue, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1242 sqft
Baylor and Downtown Area Updated House! - (RLNE5725645)
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
3732 Vista Cove Dr.
3732 Vista Cove Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1298 sqft
3732 Vista Cove Dr. Available 06/29/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhouse Located in Waco, Texas! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car front entry garage.
Baylor
1 Unit Available
Cambridge
1321 South 11th Street, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
509 sqft
Comfortable & Affordable Apartments in Waco | The Waco Trio - Youll find the comfort you deserve at a value you can afford at University Courtyard, Bear Landing & Commodore Condos. All three sister properties offer one bedroom units.
University
1 Unit Available
1702 S 18th St.
1702 South 18th Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1696 sqft
1702 S 18th St. Available 08/01/20 Modern Home, Downtown/Baylor Area - This modern, updated home is located just blocks away from Downtown Waco, and Baylor University. With 3 beds and 2.
Lacy-Lakeview
1 Unit Available
1010 Beaver St
1010 Beaver Street, Lacy-Lakeview, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1650 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home Minutes to Downtown Waco! - Property Id: 131199 This beautiful 4 bedroom, recently-remodeled home sits on a cul-de-sac in a quiet, family friendly neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
800 Acree Acres
800 Acree Acres, Beverly Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1108 sqft
- (RLNE5833751)
Heart of Texas
1 Unit Available
3701 Sleeper Ave 16
3701 Sleeper Avenue, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
530 sqft
NICE APT. - Property Id: 294221 NICE LITTLE APARTMENT IN SHARON APARTMENTS Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294221 Property Id 294221 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5833492)
Baylor
1 Unit Available
1335 Speight Ave Boardwalk
1335 Speight Ave, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
1154 sqft
- (RLNE5830956)
1 Unit Available
5155 S 3rd St
5155 South 3rd Street, McLennan County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Cute cabin on pond near Waco! - Property Id: 286793 This very private house is a duck hunter's delight with 7 1/2 acres of water and 13 acres of wooded land with open patches.
Cedar Ridge
1 Unit Available
1500 Lakeshore 109
1500 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2br 1ba - Property Id: 14804 Nice spacious 2br 1ba townhouse. gated community. Bedrooms have carpet while the rest of the house is tile. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/14804 Property Id 14804 (RLNE5791873)
Heart of Texas
1 Unit Available
2012 N 39th St
2012 North 39th Street, Waco, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1324 sqft
appliances, central heat & air, washer/dryer connections, fenced, extra storage.
Baylor
1 Unit Available
1309 James Ave
1309 James Avenue, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1163 sqft
appliances, washer/dryer connections, central heat & air, and extra outside storage. LAWN CARE PROVIDED!
Carver
1 Unit Available
621 Lenox St
621 Lenox Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
appliances, central heat/air, washer/dryer connections, fenced backyard. PICTURES COMING SOON. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL THE OFFICE. SECTION 8 APPROVED!
Brookview
1 Unit Available
3619 Grim Ave
3619 Grim Avenue, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1446 sqft
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bellmead rentals listed on Apartment List is $670.
Some of the colleges located in the Bellmead area include McLennan Community College, Temple College, Texas State Technical College, Baylor University, and Navarro College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bellmead from include Killeen, Waco, Temple, Waxahachie, and Cleburne.